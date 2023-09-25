Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,850 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

