StockNews.com Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
DLH Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
