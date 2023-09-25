StockNews.com Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DLH by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DLH by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

