Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

