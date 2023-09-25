51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of COE opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
