51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of COE opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

