Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a PE ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

