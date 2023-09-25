Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $11.20 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EC

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.