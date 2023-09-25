HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $58.87 on Thursday. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $18,929,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $299,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank by 388.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

