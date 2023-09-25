Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $73.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ECPG stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -761.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 563.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 316,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

