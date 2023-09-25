Mosaic’s (MOS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

MOS opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $811,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $10,069,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $20,530,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 88.4% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 57,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

