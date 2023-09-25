Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on California Resources from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in California Resources by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in California Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

