Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.81.

Fortis stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

