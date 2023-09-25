JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DoorDash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:DASH opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $133,193.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,377.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $81,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $133,193.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,377.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,497 shares of company stock valued at $80,585,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 236.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 322,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $15,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DoorDash by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,262,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

