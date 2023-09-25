Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

