StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
