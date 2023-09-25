StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.