Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

