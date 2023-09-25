Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.