Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.
Huntsman Stock Down 1.4 %
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
