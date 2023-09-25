Bank of America Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $114.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.19. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

