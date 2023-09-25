Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Shares of RL opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

