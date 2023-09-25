Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,985. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.