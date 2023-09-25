Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.93.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,985. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
