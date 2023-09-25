SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 18.04%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

