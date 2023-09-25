Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Startek in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

