Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $19,557,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,344,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 1,470,083 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

