Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
TWI stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $481.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
