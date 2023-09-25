Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

TWI stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $481.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock worth $634,536 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

