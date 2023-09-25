Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

