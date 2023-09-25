Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

