Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,498 shares of company stock valued at $373,427 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

