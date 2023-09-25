YETI (NYSE:YETI) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Trading Down 0.8 %

YETI opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at YETI

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.