StockNews.com Lowers Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.26 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

