CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

