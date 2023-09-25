Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $64.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.