Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 620.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,089.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

