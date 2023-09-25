Robert W. Baird Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $63.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.