Needham & Company LLC Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $215.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

