FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $279.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $270.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.76.

FDX opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

