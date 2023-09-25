Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $1.1876 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 58.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $908,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Logitech International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

