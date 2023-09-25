Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

