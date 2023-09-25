Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

