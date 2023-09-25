Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 9.6 %

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

