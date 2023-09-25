Robert W. Baird Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.65 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,492,000 after buying an additional 454,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

