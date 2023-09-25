Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.1 %

JVA opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

