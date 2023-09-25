Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

