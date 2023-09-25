Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,894 shares of company stock worth $855,117. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.