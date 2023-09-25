MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 14.0 %

MEIP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Insider Activity at MEI Pharma

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

