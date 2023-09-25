MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 14.0 %

MEIP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Insider Activity at MEI Pharma

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

