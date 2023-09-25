StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

