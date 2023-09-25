StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $24.60.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.