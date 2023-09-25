Maxeon Solar Technologies’ (MAXN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 51job reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $634.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 740,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 570,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after buying an additional 534,945 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 530,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

