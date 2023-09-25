Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

