Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

