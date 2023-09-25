ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on XNGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENN Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
