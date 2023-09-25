PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

