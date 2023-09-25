PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Stories
