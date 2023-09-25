AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $182.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $151.66 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

